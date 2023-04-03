Spy x Family Delves Into The Handler's Tragic Past

It should go without saying, but it takes a village to raise a spy. Agent Twilight is the best in the business so far as Spy x Family is concerned, but he had to be taught the ropes. We have the Handler to thank for his rise to the top, and Sylvia Sherwood has a story all their own. And now, Spy x Family has fans in their feels after teasing the Handler's tragic past.

The whole thing kicked off this week as Spy x Family chapter 78 put the Handler center stage. We meet the spy in a messy apartment, and to be frank, the scene hardly suits the put-together spy. The Fullmetal Lady is the definition of unflappable when he job is on the line. But at home, Spy x Family wants fans to know things are different.

As for the mess, well – it doesn't take long for Spy x Family to lay out the reasoning. Sylvia Sherwood is a pro spy, but no amount of training can make her invulnerable to depression. It seems the Handler's biggest enemy is herself, and much of her depression stems from loss. After all, this chapter of Spy x Family shows us why the Fullmetal Lady's family looked like. A flashback at home reveals the Handler's husband and daughter as she imagines them playing back at home. However, the memory fades before long and all the Handler is left with is a dirty home.

The moment is quick, but Spy x Family makes it an emotionally damaging one. Sylvia may be a hardened spy and the one overseeing Twilight's mission, but she is a human first. Before she was a master spy, the Handler was a wife and mother who lost her family to war. Spy x Family chapter 78 shows what war puts on the line and why WISE is eager to keep Ostania at bay. And after running into Anya at the park with Loid, readers know the Handler is more committed to avenging her family than ever.

If you want to catch up on all things Spy x Family, you should know the anime is slated to return later this year with season two. You can binge Spy x Family season one on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now. As for the Spy x Family manga, the series is ongoing and can be read on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.

Do you want to see more of the Handler's backstory in Spy x Family? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.