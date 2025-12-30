Spy x Family’s Next Live-Action Adaptation Shares Major Update

Spy x Family’s third season recently came to an end, with the Anya-focused storylines giving fans a closer look at the youngest member of the Forger family. While Wit and CloverWorks have yet to reveal if a fourth season is on the way, the shonen series is still finding new ways to bring its stories to anime fans. In Japan, a brand new live-action adaptation is in the works that will once again focus on the likes of Twilight and the Thorn Princess by revisiting some of the anime’s biggest stories. New details have arisen when it comes to Spy x Family’s second live-action stage play.

Spy x Family’s second stage play will have the subtitle, “Bomb Dog & Cruise Ship.” The reference to “Bomb Dog” refers to the arrival of Bond Forger, the family dog who has the ability to see into the future. The power of the anime canine can only be seen by Anya Forger, who uses her psychic ability to read through her dog’s thoughts. For the “Cruise Ship” arc, this refers to a Yor-centric storyline that sees the Thorn Princess needing to reclaim her assassin title to protect a princess from a gang of assassins. Covering both seasons one and two, the live-action stage play has released a new visual for the performances set to arrive in September of next year.

Bad News For The Forgers

For fans thinking that the fourth season announcement is right around the corner, there is reason to believe that Forger enthusiasts should not believe that season four will land in 2026. In November of next year, following the live-action performances taking place in Japan, an event that will unite the voice actors from the anime adaptation has been scheduled. Spy x Family: Extra Mission II, more than likely, will hint at the future of the anime adaptation, and with Wit and CloverWorks sharing no news regarding season four, they might be taking a well-earned break before revealing details at this event.

While anime fans might be waiting much longer to see the fourth season, it’s a safe bet that Spy x Family will return to the small screen in the future. Should the anime continue following the manga’s progression, season four would more than likely cover the storylines titled the “Wheeler Arc” and the “Term Finals Arc.” The former will once again focus on Twilight taking center stage, while the latter will once again give Anya the reins. Following these two arcs, the “Love And War Arc” could potentially arrive in the fourth season, though based on seasons one through three, anime fans will most likely get two main storylines whenever Spy x Family makes a comeback. To date, creator Tatsuya Endo is still working on the manga, meaning we could be in for years of additional anime seasons down the line.

