Spy x Family Returns From a Hiatus and Confirms Donovan’s Mystery Won’t Be Revealed Anytime Soon

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! Spy x Family premiered the anime’s Season 3 last month and is currently featuring the fan-favorite Bus Hijacking Arc, where Anya Forger will save the day once again. On the other hand, the story in the manga is also in a crucial phase, especially since the Term Break Arc, as the series finally begins to reveal more about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. He is the prime target of Operation Strix and the only reason Loid had to create a fake family in the first place. Despite all his efforts, Loid has only been able to meet him once, and it couldn’t even be said that the meeting was useful to the mission at all.

However, the manga finally unveils that the reason Donovan is a recluse has something to do with his telepathic powers, which shocked the fandom as they drew an unexpected connection between him and Anya. The series unveiled this truth in January this year, and even now, we have yet to learn more about him. Furthermore, the manga hasn’t delved deeper into the reason why Donovan’s wife, Melinda, believes he is an alien. The manga went on a hiatus after releasing Chapter 123 Part 2 last week in September, but the story is going in another direction, which means it is still a few months before we learn more about Donovan’s past.

Spy x Family Keeps Delaying the Major Villain Reveal

Image Courtesy of Shueisha/WIT STUDIO

Chapter 109 dropped the most shocking plot twist in the series, only to distract readers with Anya’s new term and Yor’s mission. After several months of waiting, the manga circled back to the main villain in August after Chapter 121, when Loid finally got a lead about the villain through Melinda’s notes. She mentioned that around the time Donovan resigned as Prime Minister, Professor Sigmund Authen came to visit him, but the two would only meet in secret and refused to let her get close by.

Donovan is the biggest threat to the fragile peace between Westalis and Ostania, and it appears he has been hiding more than a few skeletons in his closet. Everything about his sudden personality change several years ago, his telepathic powers, and his connection with Sigmund points toward a much larger scheme that Loid isn’t aware of.

The latest Chapter 124 of the manga features a scheme to kick Henry Henderson out of Eden Academy. While the professor is being framed for something he didn’t do, Anya has already discovered the culprit. Since it’s a biweekly manga, the situation regarding Henderson might even take months to resolve, during which it will be difficult for the series to shed more light on Donovan.

