Some complicated new wrinkles have been added to Loid and Yor Forger's respective missions and the newest chapter of Spy x Family just put a major target on Loid's back! Fans have gotten to see much of Twilight's spy organization and missions given how he's the main focus of the series overall, but it's not the same courtesy extended to Yor's work as an assassin. There have been a few glimpses of the assassin's work, Shopkeeper boss, and the "Garden," in previous chapters, but the latest update might be the most ominous yet as their attention has shifted to Loid!

While Yor has been trying her best to become a better mother to Anya through the course of their lives together so far, the newest chapters of the series have seen her get some help from a surprising new source. Coming across Damien Desmond's mother Melinda while out running errands, Yor has also discovered how important of a figure this woman is to the rest of the country. It's given Loid some new things to think about as he proceeds with his own plans, and Yor unwittingly put Loid in danger as a result of her doing her own job.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 66 of Spy x Family picks up shortly after Melinda fully introduces herself to Yor, and it's revealed that she has a great deal of importance as the First Lady of the country. And after getting approval from Loid to further pursue this relationship as friends (to which Loid had gone through a number of different considerations as he needs to alter Operation Strix and his various plans before doing so), and then Yor decides to check in with her boss, the Shopkeeper, to see if becoming friends with someone so important is really okay.

It's then revealed that the Shopkeeper doesn't mind Yor pursuing the relationship at all, but teases that if something were to happen or her husband starts to think she has one-sided political beliefs. It's here that Yor reveals that Loid met with Desmond already and seems to align with his political beliefs (which is far from the truth) and this ominously gets the Shopkeeper's attention. It's unclear as to what that means for both Yor and Loid's future, but it could end up leading to a full clash between the two at some point in the future.

What do you think of Spy x Family making Loid such a target? What do you think it means for his mission overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!