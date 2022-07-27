Spy x Family Cliffhanger Introduces Damien's Mother

Spy x Family has been working towards its next major arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has taken another major step forward by officially introducing Damien Desmond's mother to the series. Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise might have taken over screens earlier this Spring with its official anime adaptation, but the manga series has been preparing for its next major phase. With Anya Forger setting Operation Strix a bit with her newest Tonitrus Bolt, and Loid scrambling for options as to what to do, it seems like another surprising route has opened with the newest chapter.

The newest chapter of the series shifts the focus away from Anya and Loid and follows Yor as she goes on a new errand to try and find something for Anya. She's been worried about whether or not she has been a good mother, and whether or not she will get better at it in the future, but she's gotten some help. After running into another mother while out running errands, Yor ends up stumbling into a group of supportive mothers who do activities together. But in this group she also meets someone surprising, Damien Desmond's mother.

Chapter 65 of Spy x Family sees Yor worrying about whether or not Anya has been getting along with Damien at school because she's the one that taught Anya to punch him in the first place. It all compounds into her general worries over whether or not she is not only a good mother to Anya, but looks like a proper mother in front of everyone else. While shopping through the mall, she ends up running into a woman and saves her from falling. From here, the woman is so impressed that she invites Yor to a volleyball game with her friends.

After getting closer to this group of women, Yor finds out that one of them has a child at Eden Academy too. Finding out Yor's last name is Forger, the woman introduces herself as Melinda Desmond. She doesn't say she's Damien's mother, but she has a child in the same class so it's not hard to put the two things together. As for what to expect from Melinda going forward, the reveal seemed kind of tense so there's no telling what her motivations are from this point forward.

