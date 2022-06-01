Spy x Family Reveals Why Yor is Such a Good Sister

Spy x Family has fully introduced Yor’s brother Yuri to the anime with the newest episode, and a flashback to their shared pasts has demonstrated why Yuri worships his sister so much! Now that the three members of the Forger family are starting to adjust to their new shared lives together, it’s time for new challenges and shake ups to their secret dynamic moving forward. With Anya now focusing her efforts on making her way through Eden Academy, Loid and Yor are left to prove the legitimacy of their fake marriage with Yor’s own brother that she failed to tell about her marriage.

Yuri was fully introduced to the anime with the newest episode, and it was explained that he’s been keeping his own secrets from Yor as he’s actually a member of the secret intelligence force for the country that Loid is actively working against. Not only that, but it appears that Yor and Yuri have been keeping big secrets from one another for quite a while as a look into their young lives revealed that Yor has been working as an assassin since the two of them were children to help support her brother:

As Yuri explains to Loid in a fit of drunken rage in Episode 8 of Spy x Family, it was just he and his sister growing up together and the two of them didn’t have quite enough money for everything Yuri needed for school. It’s soon revealed that Yor had thus picked up work as an assassin even back then as a child, but never quite explained to Yuri while she was covered in blood every time. Through Yuri’s eyes, he saw his sister working so hard for his sake and thus decided to work hard in turn to become someone who could support her in the same way she did him.

It’s a bit bittersweet as while it showcases just how much Yor cares for her brother, it also tragically reveals that Yor has been working as a paid killer since such a young age without really much choice in the matter. Without knowing the full context (even from the manga), it seems like Yor’s only choices were to kill or let she and her brother go without food and roof, and that’s a pretty heavy decision.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Yor's choices to support Yuri as kids? Does this make her one of the best sisters of the year?