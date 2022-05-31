Spy x Family Just Animated One of Its Best Loid x Yor Scenes Yet

✖

Spy x Family just animated one of its best Loid and Yor Forger scenes in the anime yet with the final moments from the newest episode! As the debut anime run for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series nears the end of its first slate of episodes, fans have seen how the three members of the Forger family have become adjusted to their new shared secret lives together. But with the establishment of this new status quo also comes some surprising new challenges as each of them now needs to prove that they are not really hiding anything from the outside world.

With the previous episodes challenging Anya as she tries to fit into the high society of the Eden Academy school in order to help her new father's secret mission along, the newest episodes of the series have introduced a direct challenge to Loid and Yor's relationship. When Yor's brother Yuri had entered the picture and is questioning the nature of their relationship, he asks the two of them to prove and it leads to the tease of their biggest scene in the anime yet as Loid calmly goes in for a full kiss with Yor.

Episode 8 of Spy x Family fully introduced Yuri Briar, and it's revealed that while Yor not only kept her life as an assassin a secret from her brother throughout basically their entirely lives, she also neglected to update her brother on her new marriage. When he meets Loid for the first time, Loid quickly discovers that Yuri is actually working for the secret intelligence agency of his own agency's main enemy. This makes him their most intense direct threat so far, but luckily Yuri has a major blindspot when it comes to his sister.

Fans of the manga have been waiting for this kiss scene to hit the anime, and unfortunately it's going to be another week before we actually fully get to see the famous scene in full motion. But if it's anything like it is in the manga, it's going to be worth the wait in terms of bringing this relationship further together.