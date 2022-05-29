Spy x Family Twist Introduces Another Character's Double Life

✖

Spy x Family is already making a name for itself as one of this year's top anime, and it is only going to get better. Anya, Loid, and Yor have become family goals for fans all over the world. And now, the anime just expanded the brood with yet another secret identity twist!

The truth was revealed in the most recent episode of Spy x Family. The show hit up fans with episode eight this week, and it was there fans met Yuri Briar for the first time. The man shows up to meet Yor's husband as the news of his older sister marrying left him stunned. And shortly after meeting, well – Loid learned the truth about Yuri and his employer.

Yor may think her little brother works as a liaison for the federal government, but that is far from the truth. Yuri simply told her a cover story to mask his true affiliation with the State Security Service. The secretive branch works to suss out any spies or foreign intelligence plots within Ostania. Of course, this means Twilight is their top target given his ties to Westalis, and Yuri is considered the police's most promising officer given his ruthless behavior towards prisoners.

The anime gave Spy x Family fans just a taste of Yuri's wrath, and it seems the boy is just as passionate about his sister. The man would gladly rid the world of Loid if he thought Yor was in danger, so the target on Loid's back is impossibly big at the moment. Now, the question remains how long Loid can keep his secret identity from Yuri and whether Yor is as blind to her brother's job as she seems.

