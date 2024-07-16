Spy x Family Cosplay Brings Assassin Yor Out From the Shadows

Spy x Family might just be one of the cutest anime series on air. Following its premiere in April 2022, the slice-of-life comedy has put the Forger Family on the map. Anya is a bonafide icon within the fandom, and while adorable, her parents can be kind of terrifying. Loid is a top spy while Yor works as a legendary assassin. And now, Yor is going viral all thanks to an impressive cosplay transformation.

As you can see below, the piece comes from TikTok as user margeannebutterstick gave Yor a spin. The fan, who has done a number of anime cosplays, brought Yor’s assassin look out of the shadows. From make-up to hair, this Spy x Family makeover is nothing short of perfect, and it proves the assassin is deadly on and off screen.

Of course, Yor has a softer side, and we have seen it time and again in Spy x Family. Loid and Anya bring out the gentle side of Yor whether she’s confident in it or not. As a wife and mother, Yor can do it all. But when it comes to her work as the Thorn Princess, well – it is best to just stay off her hit list.

If you have not met Yor yet, you can find Spy x Family easily. Tatsuya Endo’s manga is still in the works, and Spy x Family has two seasons under hand. You can find the anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

What do you make of this viral Spy x Family cosplay?