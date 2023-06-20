Spy x Family Movie Releases New Poster

Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2022. The Forger Family, now consisting of Loid Forger, Yor Forger, Anya Forger, and Bond the dog, finished out their first season and have already been confirmed to not only receive a second but also will arrive on the silver screen in Japan this winter. Spy x Family: Code White will see the Forgers taking on one of their biggest challenges to date, and has a new poster to give fans more of a clue as to what the family's upcoming adventure will be.

Spy x Family's first season came to an end with Anya continuing her essential part of her father's mission, attempting to become friends with a particular target at Eden Academy. Luckily for the Forger Family, Anya has a major ace up her sleeve in the fact that she can read the minds of others, giving her insight not just into her classmates, but her parents and their secrets as well. Season Two of Spy x Family will arrive this October prior to the film's release, so fans of the Forgers will have plenty of ways to return to the world of anime's most popular family as of late.

Spy x Family: Code White Poster

The upcoming film will have an original story created by the mangaka responsible for the Forgers, Tatsuya Endo. While the movie is confirmed for a release date of Friday, December 22nd, this year in Japan, we have yet to learn when, or if, it will be making its way to North American theaters as well. Based on the success of the series, and the growing popularity of anime in general in the West, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if Code White comes to North America.

Spy x Family Season 2 is slated to arrive on October 1st of this year. With the series becoming one of the biggest anime of 2022, it seems prone to do the same when it hits the small screen this fall. Luckily, the manga has continued to create new chapters to this day, so Forger fans will have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming season, movie, and beyond.

Do you think Spy x Family will take the crown once again as one of the biggest anime series of the year? Are you more hyped for the second season or the first movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.