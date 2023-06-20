Spy x Family will be making its big return to screens later this year with not only a Season 2 of the TV anime, but a new movie as well, and Spy x Family Code: White has set a release date for the new Spy x Family movie's very first trailer! When the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga series wrapped up its run last year, it was quickly announced that the franchise would be continuing with both a new season of the series and a new movie with an original story for the Forger Family.

It was later confirmed that Spy x Family's new movie would be hitting theaters across Japan later this December, and fans even recently got a new poster teasing the kind of wild chaos that they can expect to see from Anya, Loid, and Yor Forger. But it seems like we'll be seeing much more of Spy x Family Code: White very soon as the official Twitter account behind the movie has also announced that the first trailer for the new Spy x Family movie will be launching on Monday, June 26th in Japan so fans in other territories can prepare for its debut. You can check out the newest poster for Spy x Family Code: White below too:

What to Know for Spy x Family's First Movie

Spy x Family Code: White is slated to hit theaters across Japan on December 22nd, but an international release has yet to be announced as of this writing. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo will be providing new character designs while supervising the new project. Takashi Katagiri is directing the Spy x Family anime movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script and Kyoji Asano as chief animation director.

You can prepare for Spy x Family Season 2 (coming this Fall) and the new movie, by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What are you hoping to see go down in Spy x Family's new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!