Squid Game Fans Turn Season 2 Finale’s Infamous Cameraman Into a Meme

Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2 has become another hit chapter of the Korean-language TV series, but one moment in the second season has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Like Game of Thrones, the makers of Squid Game Season 2 messed up big time in the editing bay, as they failed to notice and cut a shot of one of the cameramen appearing onscreen during a climactic gunfight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we know all too well, the Internet is gonna the Internet, and the Squid Game cameraman is now, officially, a viral meme on social media.

https://twitter.com/vvsrak/status/1876394211660169344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1876394211660169344%7Ctwgr%5E52a9b8561fd408eab078b64fa53ec9aaa5b798ca%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexerto.com%2Ftv-movies%2Fsquid-game-cameraman-goes-viral-as-fans-spot-in-major-scene-3023034%2F

So far, the memes are still in their nascent stage: viewers racing to point out the production error with circles and arrows on still images, or reels and TikToks cut to make humorous light of the moment using footage from the show. The most common line of humor (initially) is some variation of “someone from Squid Game and/or Netflix is getting fired for this.” Other viewers are taking things down a deeper rabbit hole, wondering if this is really the same kind of error we saw multiple times during Game of Thrones‘s last season (with coffee cups left on set and spotted in finished scenes), or a bigger reveal about the Squid Games themselves?

Is Squid Game S2’s “Cameraman” an Intentional Character?

Some fans wonder if this cameraman is an actual character in the show – possibly foreshadowing a reveal in Squid Game Season 3.

The scene where the cameraman appears is an action sequence in which returning champion Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and his cabal of like-minded players stage a violent rebellion against the workers in an attempt to capture the game masters and win freedom for the players. The rebels overpower some workers and take their guns, capturing the dormitory space and advancing upward through the game facility. However, what Gi-hun and the others don’t know is that their secondary leader, Player 001, is actually the masked Front Man who manages the games. The rebellion is doomed before it starts: most rebel players are ultimately killed, and the Front Man captures Gi-hun again.

Netflix

During the (brief) rebellion the game facility’s cameras are systematically shot out by the rebels as part of their plan – a plan Player 001/The Front Man helped concoct. Some viewers think “the cameraman” is an international character – a way for The Front Man to ensure some thrilling footage of a (tightly controlled) rebellion is captured for the VIPs who watch the games for sport. Maybe the entire rebellion was just another game, to see which players would rebel, and further time the number of players?

Of course, there are a lot of problems with that theory – like none of the other people in the scene reacting to a cameraman, or the fact that he’s only in one shot – but as one fan so eloquently points out, “Tell me y’all didn’t see squid game.. cuz the higher-ups watch the game happen through the cameras, so even if camera men get into the shot, they can pass as that”.

Whatever the real story turns out to be, Squid Game fans are already cementing this moment as one of the more memorable and humorous standouts of the series.

Squid Game Seasons 1 & 2 are streaming on Netflix.