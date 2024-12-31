Squid Game Season 2 Shatters Netflix Records With First Week of Premiere

Squid Game Season 2 made its highly anticipated premiere with Netflix earlier this week, and it’s already breaking all sorts of records with the streamer in its first few days alone. Squid Game was one of the most surprising breakout successes with Netflix in the last few years. The Korean drama hooked fans in ways no one really could predict, and became such a massive franchise that it was no surprise to find out that Netflix would be bringing it back for more episodes. Now that the second season is finally here, Squid Game fans have been flocking to the new episodes as fast as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squid Game Season 2 has been just as much of a hit as the first season, and Netflix has revealed that this new batch of episodes might have been even bigger than that. According to a new report from Netflix’s Tudum, Netflix revealed that Squid Game Season 2 reached a record high number of viewers for the streaming service in just the first four days since its premiere on December 26th. According to internal numbers, Squid Game Season 2 has already crossed over 68 million views worldwide and it breaks the previous one-week record set by Wednesday in 2022, with 50.1 million views.

Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 Breaks Netflix Records

As Netflix details, Squid Game Season 2’s 68 million views is broken down across 487.6 million total hours viewed spread across the seven episode, seven hours and ten minute runtime for the season as a whole. As of its premiere, Squid Game has reached the top of the Non-English TV Shows list over releases such as Money Heist: Part 4 and Lupin: Part 1. It’s already become the seventh most-watched Non-English show of all time with Netflix, and has reached the top spot across 92 different countries. So it’s safe to say the hype has not died down for this franchise.

Squid Game Season 2 introduced a much different kind of story than seen in the first season. A shorter run of episodes focused more on Seong Gi-Hun as he not only tried to find out where the games are being played, but he’s doing his best to survive them and somehow bring it all down from the inside. With tons of new characters thrown into the mix for the first real time, it’s been a much different experience than the first season as it gets ready for its grand finale coming next year.

Netflix

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming Out?

Squid Game will be returning for its third and final season some time in 2025. A concrete release date has yet to be announced for the final episodes as of the time of this publication, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that fans can “probably expect” the final episodes to “launch around summer or fall next year.” Without giving too much away for fans who have yet to see the new episodes, Squid Game Season 2 ends on a pretty huge cliffhanger.

While it can be argued that it was the same case with the first season as Gi-Hun stated his intent to go after those who started the games, the end of Squid Game Season 2 ends a much more critical junction. Heading into the final episodes, Gi-Hun has had some significant losses in the games thus far and will likely be forced to continue them until he ends up as the sole survivor once more. But for all the new fan favorites introduced in the second season, hopefully there’s a different outcome at hand as it all comes to its true end.