Why Is Squid Game Season 2 So Short (& Is Part 2 Coming)?

Squid Game Season 2 premiered on Netflix with a structural change that has caught the attention of fans worldwide. Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s acclaimed series, which broke streaming records and became a global cultural phenomenon with its first season, now returns with seven episodes instead of the original nine. The decision to reduce the episode count stems from an ambitious creative vision that spans multiple seasons, as the production team has already completed filming on both the second and third installments of the series. So, while no Part 2 of the second season is coming to Netflix anytime soon, the third entire season is just around the corner.

The creative process behind Season 2’s structure reveals a surprising development in Hwang’s vision for the series. In a recent interview, Hwang shared that he “originally envisioned seasons 2 and 3 as a single story.” However, during the process, Hwang realized that his ambitious narrative “came out to be too many episodes.” So, instead of releasing the whole thing at once, Hwang “thought it’d be better to divide it into two.” That’s a reasonable choice, although fans won’t be too happy waiting another year to learn how the story ends.

Squid Game Season 2 Cliffhanger Can Be Frustrating

What makes Season 2’s shortened length particularly notable is how it affects the overall narrative structure. The new season follows former champion Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he returns to the deadly competition, this time locked in a psychological battle with the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Their conflict becomes the season’s driving force, as Gi-hun attempts to save lives and prove human solidarity can overcome greed. At the same time, the Front Man orchestrates increasingly cruel challenges to break his spirit.

While the season maintains the high production values and intense gaming sequences that made the first installment a global phenomenon, its shorter length impacts the story’s resolution. Unlike Season 1, which told a complete story while leaving some threads open for future exploration, Season 2 ends with a jarring cliffhanger that feels more like a mid-season break than a proper season finale.

The truncated format makes sense, considering Hwang’s revelation about writing both seasons simultaneously. Still, it might have been better served by releasing as two parts of a single season rather than splitting them into separate years. As it is, the season’s sudden ending, clearly designed as the halfway point in a larger story, might leave viewers frustrated despite the strong character work and compelling narrative developments that precede it.

There’s is a bright side, though. The seven episodes of Season 2 maintain the series’ signature blend of intense game sequences and character development, with runtimes ranging from 51 to 76 minutes. This results in a total runtime of 427 minutes, compared to the first season’s 510 minutes. While shorter overall, the new season has longer episodes, on average, offering fans a few extra minutes of deranged children’s games.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game are currently available on Netflix, with Season 3 expected to hit the streamer sometime in 2025.