Squid Game Season 3 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think, Says Creator

Squid Game Season 3 is going to be bringing it all to an end much sooner than we all might think according to the original creator behind it all. Squid Game was one of Netflix’s biggest surprise hits of the 2020s as the Korean drama series broke through to find a huge worldwide audience. It’s become such a massive franchise for Netflix that it returned with a brand new reality game show competition, and the second season of the series finally aired worldwide earlier this week. Now it’s time to wait for the third and final season to come our way next.

Ahead of Season 2’s premiere, it was announced that Squid Game would be coming to an end with a third and final season. Announced for a premiere some time in 2025, it was previously unclear as to how long we would have to wait for these new episodes as the wait for Season 2 was quite lengthy. But in a recent interview with Variety, Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that we can expect Season 3 to premiere with Netflix “around summer or fall” in 2025.

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming Out?

When asked by Variety about when we could expect to see Season 3 releasing, Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that he expected the release date for the new season to be announced relatively soon after Season 2’s premiere, “At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Dong-hyuk then further teased that Gi-Hun’s going to go through some significant changes with these final episodes as well, “But as for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.”

Squid Game Creator Teases What to Expect From Season 3

Dong-hyuk then teased a little bit about what’s coming in Squid Game Season 3, but was very coy when it came to concrete details, “If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2 — if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. I think that’s all I can say, for now.” In further teasing the final episodes, Dong-hyuk teased how intense things are going to be from now on.

“With each episode it’s going to get better,” Dong-hyuk stated. “With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!” With Squid Game Season 3 bringing it all to an end some time in 2025, it might not be that long of a wait before we get to see how Gi-Hun’s story comes to an end. And of course, see whether or not he’s able to end the games like he’s setting out to do.

