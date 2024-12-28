Squid Game: How This Season 1 Hero Is Still Alive

Squid Game Season 2 has arrived on Netflix and the major streaming service juggernaut had plenty of twists and turns for fans who have returned to the life-or-death games. While it was no secret that season one protagonist Seong Gi-Hun was returning to once again enter the competition, viewers might have been thrown for a loop when it came to another hero that came back from the dead. Luckily, the series is more than willing to explain how the character, who appeared dead in the first season, returned to take part in Squid Game’s second season.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Squid Game Season 2’s premiere episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Alongside Seong in the first season was police officer Hwang Jun-ho, a character that didn’t take part in the Squid Game’s officially but monitored them and found himself infiltrating the games by taking on one of the guard’s now classic outfits. Unfortunately for Hwang, he was shocked to discover that not only was his long lost brother alive, but he was also the frontman of the survival games. In-ho put a bullet into Hwang on a cliffside, sending the officer spiraling down to a fate that many thought was his end. As Squid Game’s second season proves, Jun-ho survived the sibling encounter.

How Did Hwang Survive?

The police officer lucked out in that the fall and the gunshot wound weren’t enough to kill him. Hwang was picked up by a nearby fisherman, brought back to South Korea but unfortunately, was not able to bring back any evidence of what he saw in the Squid Game. Seen as mad by many of his fellow officers, the only actual evidence he has is the bullet that was fired into his body and he was demoted to a traffic cop as a “reward” for this investigation.

Of course, even the bullet wasn’t enough to get anyone to believe his story. The projectile is untraceable, showing just how thorough the Squid Game is when it comes to covering any and all of their tracks. With little ability to bring more attention to these terrible games taking place in the shadows, the cop finds himself trying to go on with his life until a chance encounter changes everything.

Squid Game Season 3?

Fans might have noted that Squid Game’s second season is only seven episodes, and while this might be a bummer in terms of overall length, fans won’t be waiting long for season three. The third and final season of the Netflix smash hit is arriving next summer and will bring the series to an end. Considering the popularity of the franchise, it will be interesting to see if the streaming service decides to return to this universe via spin-offs in the future.

Want to see what the future holds for Hwang Jun-Ho?