Squid Game Season 2 is coming this December to Netflix, and has been announced to continue with a Season 3 in 2025 to end the series in full. Squid Game made its worldwide debut with Netflix a couple of years ago and really took the world by storm with its blend of deadly children’s games and real world stakes. So it was no surprise to see a second season announced to be in the works. With Squid Game Season 2 coming later this year, the real surprise was the confirmation that a third season is now in the works for a release next year.

Netflix has announced that Squid Game will be returning for a third and final season in 2025. To accompany this announcement, original series creator, writer, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk shared a special letter with fans that begins as such, “It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

Squid Game to End With Season 3 in 2025

“On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, “Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal,” Dong-hyuk’s message continues. “I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either.”

Dong-hyuk’s message ends with, “The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

The end begins as Squid Game Season 2 releases with Netflix on December 26th, and a third and final season releases in 2025.