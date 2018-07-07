‘SSSS.Gridman’ Reveals New Trailer

Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad is coming back with a major anime overhaul from Studio Trigger, and the latest trailer for SSSS. Gridman gives us our best look at the upcoming series yet.

The series recently held its world premiere at Anime Expo 2018, where it was met with positive responses overall. After seeing this trailer showing off our best look at Gridman himself yet, it’s not hard to see why it got so much love already.

SSSS.Gridman is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan this October. The series will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Ninja Slayer), Keiichi Hasegawa (Zoids, Rage of Bahamut Genesis) is writing the scripts, and the new Gridman design will be provided by Tsuburaya Productions’ Masayuki Gotou, who has contributed designs for many of the currently running Ultraman designs. It will also feature an original story not pertaining to events of the original series.

Hikaru Midorikawa will provide the voice of the titular Gridman. Fans should recognize Midorikawa from his performances as Heero Yuy from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Ryuho of s-CRY-ed, and Lancer from Fate/Zero, and Android 16 and Tien from Dragon Ball to name just a few examples. Other cast members include Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Reina Ueda as Akane Shinjo, and Tetsu Inada as Alexis Kerib.

Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English dub on FunimationNOW. The opening theme “UNION” is performed by OxT, and the evening theme, “youthful beautiful” is performed by Maaya Uchida. Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion) is composing the music of the series, Toshiki Kameyama (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha) is the sound director, and Eiko Morikawa is returning from the original live-action Gridman series to handle the sound effects.

For those unfamiliar with Denkou Choujin Gridman, it is a Japanese tokusatsu series created by Tsuburaya Productions. A series in the “Giant Hero” subgenre, the series ran from 1993 to 1994. It follows three boys supporting a giant hero in the “Computer World.” The series was licensed in the United States by DiC Entertainment and released as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad and ran from 1994-1995. It was one of the series caught in a wave of new children’s entertainment in the United States where Japanese footage was spliced with new Western footage.

The last time Gridman was seen was a short produced by Studio Trigger for the Japan Animator Expo, Denkou Choujin Gridman: boys invent great hero in 2015.