Star Wars Goes Anime in This Stellar Fan-Video

It likely goes without saying, but Star Wars is the biggest sci-fi franchise out there nowadays. Thanks to its latest trilogy, Star Wars is more lively than ever, and it plans on expanding in the future. With more films like Star Wars: The Rising of Skywalker being worked on, the franchise is eager to explore uncharted territory, and one fan is hoping an anime might be in the cards.

And thanks to their latest video, fans know how serious IXLXRD is about a Star Wars anime. The YouTuber made their own anime opening, and it is all sorts of impressive.

As you can see above, the opening uses clips from the cult hit Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures. The show’s anime-inspired style suits the video perfectly, and the footage was recut to align with anime standards. After all, the medium has certain beats which must be hit with openings, and this intense clip nails each one.

The first requirement met by the video is its epic track, and IXLXRD did not skimp on the music. The song “Shinzo wo Sasageyo” is used, and it would get any Attack on Titan fan’s blood pumping. The track comes courtesy of the band Linked Horizon who does the theme songs for Attack on Titan, and its operatic elements fit Star Wars just fine.

Aside from the music, this video’s fast pacing and spoiler-filled teases make it a fun gift for fans. For anyone wanting to imagine how a Star Wars anime might kick off, this opening does the trick, and it proves such a show would be more than enough to drum up interest from fans. After all, the franchise has adapted its films into manga series time and again which fans enjoyed. The only thing fans haven’t gotten yet is an anime, so here’s to hoping Disney looks into such a project before too long.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.