Star Wars Just Confirmed Its New Anime Release Window Ahead of Early Premiere

Star Wars is making its comeback with a brand new anime series later this year, and it has finally confirmed when it’s hitting our screens ahead of its early premiere for some lucky fans. Star Wars has had a rough go about things this year as Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu didn’t exactly take over the box office when it hit theaters. But while its theatrical release didn’t quite meet all expectations, there’s a hope that the Star Wars franchise can bounce back with its other launch this year as it comes to Disney+.

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Star Wars: Visions has already ignited fan imaginations over its three volumes thus far as fans have gotten to see a lot of new notable anime directors and studios offering their takes on the massive universe. Now the most standout story from the anime anthology series is getting a full series of its own, and Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi has confirmed it will be releasing later this Summer on Disney+ ahead of some big plans for Anime Expo 2026 this July.

Star Wars Visions Spinoff Confirms Summer 2026 Release

🌌✨ Join Production I.G and Lucasfilm for a special screening of the first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a brand-new, animated limited series arriving this summer on Disney+! 📺🎬



Hear directly from the creative team about the making of the series… pic.twitter.com/eJZsMa5pPd — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 2, 2026

Production I.G. will be taking the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 2nd, and they will be offering the early premiere of the first episode for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi. It’s also been confirmed that the limited series will be premiering with Disney+ sometime later this Summer, and the premiere screening will be in Japanese language with English subtitles. Also in attendance during the panel and breaking it all down are Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

As previously confirmed, Kenji Kamiyama returns from the two previous Star Wars: Visions shorts as director and script supervisor for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, and will be taking place after the events of the two shorts. It’s yet to be fully revealed what kind of story fans will get to see explored soon, but it’s going to focus primarily on Jedi and potentially change the scope of the kinds of adventures we could see through this world. It’s a pretty big deal since it’s the first full anime series for the franchise overall.

Star Wars: Visions Exec Teases New Anime Series

Courtesy of Disney

“The world of The Ninth Jedi always felt so epic-scaled and the ending to the first short promised a grand journey to come, so discussions with director Kenji Kamiyama and the team at Production I.G naturally evolved,” Lucasfilm executive producer Josh Rimes stated about expanding The Ninth Jedi into a full series. “We were just excited to hear their enthusiasm about Kara’s journey to find her father and her quest to restore the Jedi Order and how those two missions might dovetail or even come into conflict.”

“It was such a big endeavor — the first full on anime Star Wars series, so we would support the team from early pitch stages through designs and production as the story was built out,” Rimes continued. “It truly is coming together in spectacular fashion and we can’t wait for the world to experience it next year.” For now, catch up with the first three volumes of Star Wars: Visions now streaming with Disney+.

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