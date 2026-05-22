All 4 Confirmed Star Wars Releases After The Mandalorian & Grogu

After seven years, Star Wars is back on the big screen at last. Starring Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian and Grogu brings the flagship Disney+ TV show to theaters at last. It’s a pretty safe movie for Star Wars, but it can afford to be; The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s budget means the film is pretty much guaranteed to make a profit, and it will surely then go on to be another Disney+ success story.

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It’s a time of change for Disney and Lucasfilm. The DIsney+ gamble hasn’t quite paid off, meaning Star Wars is returning to the small screen, while the rate of new TV shows has dropped off. We’re in the odd position of knowing more about animation than we do live-action, with reports of unannounced projects (likely other seasons of anthology series Star Wars: Vision and the Tales shows). Meanwhile, many films are in pre-production – notably a trilogy penned by Simon Kinberg – but we don’t know which (if any) will go ahead. So here are all the confirmed upcoming Star Wars releases.

1. Star Wars: Starfighter

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

First up, we have Star Wars: Starfighter. Written by Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, this is scheduled to release on May 28, 2027, as part of Star Wars’ 50th anniversary celebrations. It features an unusual all-star cast for Star Wars, with Ryan Gosling starring alongside Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Flynn Gray plays a young child sought after by dark forces, rescued by Goslng’s enigmatic starfighter pilot.

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Not much is known about Starfighter‘s plot, although the basic concept seems like a riff on the classic “Chosen One” mythology. It’s set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, meaning the film will introduce us to the post-sequel trilogy status quo at last. Intriguingly, the film’s logo is reminiscent of the classic Jedi insignia, teasing that we can expect some pretty major developments. Starfighter is already being positioned as the franchise’s major relaunch moment, making it incredibly exciting.

2. Ahsoka Season 2

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Only one live-action Star Wars TV show is currently known to be in development: Ahsoka Season 2, recently delayed to 2027 (Lucasfilm is yet to explain why). It features a seasoned cast including Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen; plus Rory McCann has stepped in as Baylan Skoll after Ray Stevenson’s sad passing. A spiritual sequel to Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Season 2 will see the war between the New Republic and the Imperial Remnant escalate.

Just as exciting, though, is the fact Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati are all stranded on the extragalactic planet Peridea. Ahsoka Season 1 already rewrote Star Wars history, revealing Peridea was once the center of an intergalactic dark side empire. It ended with a tantalizing hint Peridea is somehow connected to the Mortis Gods, ancient beings who act as avatars of the Force itself. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker, having appeared as a Force Ghost in Season 1, and he’s now teased for a major role.

3. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi

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The only other confirmed 2026 release is Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi. Spinning out of the phenomenal Visions anthology series, this is set in an alternate timeline where the Jedi Order is on the brink of extinction. The star is Lah Kara, daughter of a famous swordsmith who has managed to recreate lightsabers, and she’s part of a group who are dedicated to restoring the Jedi – and rescuing her father from the Sith at the same time.

The spinoff series was set up in Visions Season 3, in a stunning episode called “Child of Hope” that positioned Lah Kara as a new Chosen One who is dangerously susceptible to the dark side. This is the beauty of non-canon stories like this; they can riff on the classics in fresh and entertaining ways. Made by Production IG, this is easily one of the most intriguing Star Wars releases in the list, and hopefully means we’ll get a lot more spinoffs from the phenomenal anthology series.

4. Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2

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Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 is apparently “coming soon,” although that could easily mean 2027 for Lucasfilm. The end of Maul – Shadow Lord Season 1 saw Jedi Padawan Devon Izara commit to becoming Maul’s new apprentice, and her training will surely continue in Season 2. Set during the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign, this phenomenal series is noted for stunning animation and a visceral version of Maul, Palpatine’s former apprentice, who’s seeking revenge against the Sith. Season 1 has a stunning 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (92% audience score), and we’re all eager to see more.

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