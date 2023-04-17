Disney+ Announces New TV and Movie Arrivals for May 2023

May is just a couple of weeks away, and Disney+ has quite a lot in store for the upcoming month. This week, the streaming service announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows coming to its roster over the course of May, including a pair of new Star Wars shows and a comic adaptation fans have been excited to see for quite some time. Unsurprisingly, the biggest day for new releases on Disney+ next month takes place on May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. Every year, May 4th sees the premiere of new Star Wars titles, as well as some surprising Star Wars news. This year is no exception, as Disney+ is preparing to release two new Star Wars shows to celebrate the occasion. The second installment of Star Wars: Visions will be arriving on May 4th, alongside the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. May will also bring the debut of the highly anticipated series American Born Chinese. Every episode of the series arrives on Disney+ on May 10th. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ May arrivals below!

May 2 A Small Light (2 episodes) prevnext

May 3 Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes) Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – All Episodes Streaming

For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed's world. prevnext

May 4 Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere

Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of "Star Wars: Visions," the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of "Star Wars" storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 1 Premiere

Set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They'll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend. prevnext

May 5 Charles: In His Own Words Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

Live the "Entrelazados Live" experience! The show includes the original songs "Donde voy" and "Convénceme", covers from the '90s such as "Keep Living Without Your Love", a selection of songs from the musical "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" and musical hits of the moment such as "Tacones Rojos" and "Vivir Así". prevnext

May 9 A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes) prevnext

May 10 Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4) The Muppets Mayhem – All Episodes Streaming

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album. prevnext

May 12 Crater – Premiere

"Crater" is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. prevnext

May 16 A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes) prevnext

May 17 Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes) prevnext

May 23 A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes) prevnext

May 24 Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes) American Born Chinese – All Episodes Streaming

Based on Gene Luen Yang's groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu. Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere

Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world's favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble! prevnext

May 26 Wild Life prevnext