The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson Says "It Wouldn't Be the End of the World" to Not Make Another Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm was so impressed with writer/director Rian Johnson's work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi that, before it even landed in theaters, the studio announced the filmmaker would be developing an all-new trilogy of films for the franchise, and with five years having passed since that announcement and with no updates on a timeline, Johnson admitted he wouldn't be too disappointed if that project never came together. If those plans end up on the backburner indefinitely, Johnson wouldn't be the first filmmaker at Lucasfilm to have an uncertain future, though every time either Johnson or Lucasfilm representatives address his trilogy, they confirm it hasn't been cancelled and is more about finding the scheduling opportunities.

"It wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone, I think," Johnson revealed to Insider. "But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love Star Wars fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it, there's nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It's extraordinary. So I'm hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?"

After The Last Jedi was a hit with audiences and critics, Johnson has since gone on to develop two Knives Out films, which also became critical and financial successes. Johnson is already slated to develop a third film in the Benoit Blanc series, making it seem like he won't have time in the near future to commit to a Star Wars storyline. Given all of the success he's found, some fans could assume that Johnson had lost interest in the galaxy far, far away, though the filmmaker recently confirmed he loves the franchise even more than he did before The Last Jedi.

When asked by The New Yorker if he still gets excited about the franchise as a fan, Johnson proclaimed, "Oh, f-ck yeah. Yeah. My God. Yeah. In terms of that, I think I love Star Wars even more now. I think what actually frustrates me is people's perception that I had a negative experience somehow, or people's perception that it was somehow a traumatic experience, or something. The reality is that it was a completely joyful experience even through the back end of it, the past few years, the reception of it."

