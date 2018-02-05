‘Steins;Gate 0’ Reveals New Key Visual, Character Designs

After it revealed a mysterious teaser trailer last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Steins;Gate 0. Now that the series is inching closer to its full release in April, it has begun releasing more and more details.

The series has released a new visual for the upcoming series, along with confirming the cast of characters and their voice actors.

Steins;Gate 0 will premiere later this April, and adapts the game of the same name. The cast of characters and their voice actors will be reprising their roles for the anime series and include Mamoru Miyano as Rintaro Okabe, Kana Hanazawa as Mayuri Shiina, Tomokazu Seki as Itaru “Daru” Hashida, Asami Imai as Kurisu Makise, Saori Goto as Moeka Kiryu, Yu Kobayashi as Luka Urushibara, Halko Mamoi as Faris Nyan-nyan, Yukari Tamura as Suzuha Amane, Sayuri Yahagi as Maho Hiyajo, Megumi Han as Kagari Shiina, and Yakuri Tamura as Yuki Amane.

For those of you unfamiliar with Steins;Gate 0, the story takes place in a world different from the original anime. It starts in 2010 after Rintarou has given up on saving Kurisu from his deadly paradoxes. Anguished by her death, Rintarou leaves his mad scientist days behind and has flashbacks of his days with Kurisu from the Alpha world.

Things change, however, when Kurisu’s university professor approaches Rintarou for help. Alexis Leskinen wants the man to test a new AI system known as Amadeus. The system can store memories and create human emulations from them. When Rintarou begins testing Amadeus, he is able to create an emulation of Karisu within the system, but things go haywire when SERN makes itself known again.

If you are still unsure about whether Steins;Gate is worth your time, then here’s a brief rundown of the beloved series. The anime follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of an experimental time-traveling project that actually worked, giving him the ability to send text messages through time.

