‘Steins;Gate 0’ Anime Reveals Release Date & Teaser

If you have been looking forward to more Steins;Gate, then your patience will soon be rewarded. The franchise will release its new anime next year, and the first teaser for Steins;Gate 0 is now up to watch.

The trailer, which can be seen above, begins with an image of Kurisu Makise speaking. The distorted picture shows the girl speaking to Rintarou before a slew of scenes are shown. You can check out the character’s dialogue below, but be warned! Spoilers:

“Okabe Rintarou, can you hear me? I am Amadeus. November 23, on that day another world line was created; A world line where she could not be saved. But do not forget, that is where she currently is.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Steins;Gate 0, the story takes place in a world different from the original anime. It starts in 2010 after Rintarou has given up on saving Kurisu from his deadly paradoxes. Anguished by her death, Rintarou leaves his mad scientist days behind and has flashbacks of his days with Kurisu from the Alpha world.

Things change, however, when Kurisu’s university professor approaches Rintarou for help. Alexis Leskinen wants the man to test a new AI system known as Amadeus. The system can store memories and create human emulations from them. When Rintarou begins testing Amadeus, he is able to create an emulation of Karisu within the system, but things go haywire when SERN makes itself known again.

If you are still unsure about whether Steins;Gate is worth your time, then here’s a brief rundown of the beloved series. The anime follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of an experimental time-traveling project that actually worked, giving him the ability to send text messages through time.

