Studio Ghibli Collectors Are Getting a Gorgeous Surprise in January

Studio Ghibli has been around for a few decades and is best known for its several critically acclaimed and award-winning films. From Spirited Away to Howl’s Moving Castle, the studio is one of a kind when it comes to delivering unique stories with the most breathtaking visuals in the anime industry. The movies often stand out for their meticulous detail and fluidity. Naturally, since the art is so well-loved among fans, they collect all kinds of merchandise and art pieces. Studio Ghibli collectors are in for a treat next year as PIE International Co., Ltd. (Toshima Ward) will publish a book titled The Art of Studio Ghibli in Japan on January 22nd, 2025.

It will contain 844 pieces of gorgeous background art from 27 theatrically released movies. At the end of the book, there will be a special interview with Yoji Takeshige, a Japanese animation art director and background production staff. He’s best known for his work in Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Secret World of Arriety, The Boy and the Heron, and more. For now, the book will be released in Japan. There’s no confirmation yet about its availability in North America; however, Amazon Japan and its official store at publisher PIE International have listed a price of 12000 ($78 USD) plus tax.

The Art of Studio Ghibli Is a Must-Have for Collectors

The 844-page book is personally supervised by Yoji Takeshige. His first work in Studio Ghibli as a background artist is My Neighbor Totoro, with decades of background art for the studio’s iconic films soon to follow through to the recent The Boy and the Heron. He debuted as an art director with On Your Mark in 1995. Takeshige has won several awards since then and is still working with the studio as an integral part of their creative vision.

The Art of Studio Ghibli is a complete edition that allows you to appreciate the background art that shapes the stunning world of Studio Ghibli. The illustrations are depicted using a number of techniques, including brushstrokes, perspective, colors, light, and shadow. This A4-sized book will include artworks from these movies:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

On Your Mark (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Ghiblies Episode 2 (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo on the Cliff (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

The Red Turtle (2016)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

You can check out the first glimpse at the book with several preview images available on the official website of PIE International.

H/T: Pie International Website, Amazon Japan