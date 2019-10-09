Studio Ghibli Fest 2019: Win Tickets to See Spirited Away in Theaters

As October rolls in, the spooky season is upon us all, and anime fans are ready for their fall favorites to come back on air. Of course, there are other fans looking to get into a ghosty mood, and GKIDS is here to help them do just that. Studio Ghibli Fest is putting out its next film soon, and Spirited Away will be just the thing to watch this Halloween season.

The revered Hayao Miyazaki movie is slated to air in selected U.S. theaters starting October 27 with a dub screening. The film will show once more on the 28th subbed before the final screening happens on the 30th. You can find your local participating theaters and showtimes through the website here.

If you want to win your way into a screening, you can sign up to win a pair of tickets today! You can either enter using the link here or through the contest embed below. You can also find the official synopsis for Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away if you have not seen it yet.

“Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.”

