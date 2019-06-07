Giveaway: Win Tickets to See Whisper of the Heart in Theaters

GKIDS and Fathom Events are bringing a ton of Studio Ghibli films to theaters this year as part of their Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, and this will be a great new way for fans to see many of these Ghibli classics. This month, GKIDS will be bringing the coming-of-age classic Whisper of the Heart to theaters across the United States and ComicBook.com has a chance for you to win tickets to a showing near you.

Between now and June 17th, fans will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to Whisper of the Heart, and the film will be hitting theaters for a limited time on July 1 (English dub) and July 2 (English subtitles). You can follow the link here to win tickets for yourself, or check out the embed below!

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondo, based on a screenplay by Hayao Miyazaki, and Aoi Hiiragi’s manga of the same name, you can follow the link here to find out where the film is screening near you. The film remains Kondo’s only directorial effort before his untimely passing, so it’s a special experience for a number of reasons as Ghibli had hopes that Kondo would be one of the top directors of the studio alongside Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

GKIDS officially describes Whisper of the Heart as such, “Discover the brilliance of this heartwarming coming-of-age classic from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of My Neighbor Totoro and the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away. A chance encounter with a mysterious cat sends Shizuku, a quiet schoolgirl, on a quest for her true talent.

Together with Seiji, a boy determined to follow his dreams, and enchanted by The Baron, a magical cat figurine who helps her listen to the whispers of her heart, Shizuku embarks on a life-changing adventure that takes her beyond the boundaries of her imagination. This beautiful tale based on a screenplay from Hayao Miyazaki will delight and amaze audiences of all ages!”

GKIDS and Fathom Events’ third annual Studio Ghibli Fest will see six more Ghibli films releasing in theaters throughout the rest of the year and include favorites such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, The Secret World of Arrietty, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

