Hayao Miyazaki’s Classic Manga to Finally Release in English

Studio Ghibli put Hayao Miyazaki’s name on the map, and many know the artist for his work with anime. Over the decades, Miyazaki has overseen some of the greatest animated moved of all-time, but his work is not limited to the screen. The artist has done plenty of work in print, and now, his very first manga is being translated into English after more than thirty years.

Thanks to First Second, the graphic novel imprint is bringing Shuna’s Journey to U.S. readers for the first time. This is the first time that Miyazaki’s first-ever manga will be made available in America in any official capacity. Alex Dudok de Wit has been tasked with overseeing the translation, and they describe the piece as an homage to emonogatrari comics which were popular in Japan decades ago.

As for the translation’s creative and editorial director, Mark Siegel says this manga will help fill in gaps for fans curious about Miyazaki’s storytelling growth. “Fans of Princess Mononoke and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind – there are millions of us – will delight in finding early hints of these masterworks in gorgeous watercolor pages by Miyazaki’s own hand.”

As for the story itself, Shuna’s Journey tells the story of Prince Shuna who must leave his village to save his homeland and its people from ruin. During his adventure, the prince meets people from all walks of life including two slaves, leaving him to negotiate his peoples’ needs as well as his new companions. Shuna’s Journey was originally published in 1983, so it has taken nearly forty years to make its way to the United States. But if you ask any Miyazaki fan, they will agree the wait will be worth it.

