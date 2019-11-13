Top Fashion Designer Unveils Cozy Studio Ghibli Sweater

The legendary tales of animation house, Studio Ghibli, have managed to find a level of popularity where even decades after their individual releases, many of their films continue to get merchandise and notoriety from the public at large. Such is the case with the story of two sisters encountering a world of magic in the form of the movie, My Neighbor Totoro. Recently, some of the top fashion designers of Canada have decided to put their skills to use in bringing the Ghibli film back to life in the form of a stylish sweater, just in time for the winter.

SoraNews24 shared the breakdown of the “GBL” clothing label, creating an extremely expensive, and amazing, tight knit sweater that displays the creepy CatBus, along with Totoro himself and several other key symbols and characters from the Studio Ghibli classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sweater itself retails for around $640 USD, so you’ll definitely be needing to reach into your wallet if you want to add this piece of Studio Ghibli attire to your closet.

My Neighbor Totoro, along with several other Studio Ghibli films, have received theatrical runs this year to celebrate Ghibli Fest 2019. Though considering how popular the films continue to be as the years pass, this most definitely isn’t the last time that they’ll be played in theaters.

What do you think of this amazing My Neighbor Totoro sweater? Will you be adding it to your winter clothing collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!

The offical description of My Neighbor Totoro from licensee GKIDs reads as such:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.”