Disney Parks Designer Imagines Some Stunning Studio Ghibli Rides

Studio Ghibli is developing its own theme park these days, and fans are eager to see what the area will hold. With dozens of movies under its belt, Studio Ghibli has plenty inspiration to create attractions from, but there is one guy willing to help the company out.

After all, when it comes to theme parks, who better to have on your side than one of Disney’s designers?

John Ramirez is best-known as an artist for Disney who does theme park designs. He is a big fan of Studio Ghibli, and he is sharing tons of concept pieces of rides based on the studio’s acclaimed films.

As shown by Kotaku, one such ride Ramirez thought up has to do with Ponyo. The ride is set up to be a tour that takes attendees on a boat ride through the film. With several levels, the thrilling ride showcases all of Studio Ghibli’s whimsical aquatic artwork.

On a smaller scale, there is also a My Neighbor Totoro attraction that is far more self-contained. Similar to Star Tours, attendees would be loaded into a massive Catbus and experience one magical ride as the sit down for a 3D ride. Ramirez also gave Totoro a type of ride resembling Disneyland’s famed Tea Cup attraction; However, fans are given the chance to ride in acorns rather than dishes here.

Ramirez went ahead and did concept art other attractions based on Studio Ghibli favs. The created floats for films like Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, and more should they get their own Main Street Parade.

In the past, the Disney artist has shown off ideas for Studio Ghibli rides. A couple years back, his design for a Totoro attraction went live. The multi-level ride would load fans into acorn pods and transport them into the Studio Ghibli classic as they visit all of Totoro’s magical locations. So, if Studio Ghibli wants to host some glitzy (and expensive) rides at its theme park, then the company better call up Ramirez.

So, which attractions do you think the actual Studio Ghibli theme park should create? Would you hop on any of the ones which Ramirez thought up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!