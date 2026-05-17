Studio Ghibli’s Classic Film Gets a New Look Ahead of Live-Action Show

Established in 1985, Studio Ghibli climbed its way to becoming one of the most iconic animation studios in Japan. It’s praised for its gorgeous animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring visually stunning scenes. However, despite its legacy and global appeal, Ghibli didn’t gain a solid foothold from the start. Ghibli initially struggled for years before it received recognition for Kiki’s Delivery Service in 1989 and earned some financial stability, but it was after the 2001 film Spirited Away received an Academy Award that Ghibli gained global recognition. Fans across the world began discovering the older classics, and the studio has been on a generational run since then.

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Even though the films produced by Ghibli are limited, most of them are classics that uphold the reputation of the studio. This includes Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 film, Princess Mononoke, which the studio put almost every penny into. It was a massive gamble to invest everything into one project, but it paid off as it was a major hit and smashed box office records in Japan. Almost three decades since its release, the film has withstood the test and is still loved across the world. In order to commemorate a special event, a Japanese theater will be performing a show this year and reveal a first look at the cast members.

Super Kabuki Will Be Holding a Special Show For Princess Mononoke

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The film is getting its first-ever Super Kabuki adaptation this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the theater. Created in 1989, Super Kabuki is a modernized evolution of traditional Japanese theatre. It reimagines classic 400-year-old kabuki with epic storytelling, dance sequences, vibrant costume design, and even aerial stunts.

Stage director Kensuku Yokouchi’s Princess Mononoke will run at Tokyo’s Shinbashi Enbujo Theater from July 3 to August 23, 2026. The official website shared new updates on the show, including a teaser and cast photos to highlight the kabuki-style versions of Ashitaka, San, and Lady Eboshi.

Princess Mononoke Remains One of Ghibli’s Biggest Masterpieces

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The story centers around Prince Ashitaka, who was forced to leave his village after being cursed by a demon boar when he killed it to protect his people. With nowhere left to go, he journeys to the west to find a cure for his curse. However, his search leads him to an industrial Iron Town led by Lady Eboshi as he gets entangled in a brutal war between them and the spirits of the ancient forest, including San, a girl raised by a wolf who wants to protect the forest.

Regardless of the staff’s initial struggle, the film exceeded expectations and is still considered one of the best anime films of all time. The 4K remastered version was shown in IMAX theaters as part of the studio’s 40th anniversary celebration, which was released in North America, specifically in the United States and Canada.

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