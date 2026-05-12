37 Years Later, Studio Ghibli Producer Resolves a Beloved Fantasy’s Biggest Mystery

Studio Ghibli is known for many iconic and beloved anime films, most of which have been directed by Hayao Miyazaki. He is one of the most celebrated directors in Japanese history, praised for taking his films to a global audience. He is also a renowned mangaka on top of being an exceptional filmmaker, making him a rare talent in the anime industry. Miyazaki is also the first anime director to win the Academy Awards, and his films are considered classics even decades after their release. As the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he contributed the most to the studio’s legacy. Established in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Ghibli often releases merchandise and collectibles for fans, and this time, the studio has returned with the sixth installment of Miyazaki’s Image Board Collection.

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What to Expect From Studio Ghibli in 2026

Although Miyazaki has been working on a new film, the studio has yet to share any details on the project. The director was supposed to retire after his 2023 film The Boy and the Heron, but he keeps working despite his age and health issues. Additionally, the studio has also prepared a short anime film by Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita for the Ghibli Park.

It’s set to screen at the Orion theater in the park’s Ghibli Grand Warehouse starting July 8. Apart from the anime short, the studio hasn’t confirmed any other anime for 2026. However, just like each year, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, which will commence in July and continue until October.

Following the success of the IMAX release of Princess Mononoke in March last year, IMAX and GKIDS will continue their collaboration and release more Ghibli titles in the format. The IMAX versions of the films will be created from new 4K restorations and will be overseen by Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui. For several years, Okui has been involved in several classic Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more.

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