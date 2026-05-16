Dragon Ball Daima Returns This Summer With a Long Awaited Release

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball announced that it would finally be returning to the anime world via Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. In addition to continuing the manga, the shonen franchise is planning to remake the original fights against Beerus and Frieza, with remasters of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection of F in the works. Luckily, these projects aren’t the only ones that will focus on Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters, with this summer revisiting one of the most surprising spin-offs in the shonen’s history. Dragon Ball Daima is making a comeback this summer with a highly anticipated release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This August, Crunchyroll is releasing Dragon Ball Daima: The Complete Season on Blu-Ray, creating a physical offering for Z-Fighter fans who might want to physically own the series that made Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and Super Saiyan 4 Goku canon. The specific release date for the set is August 11th in North America, bringing together all twenty episodes of the spin-off, but featuring key originals. For the “basic set,” Dragon Ball fans will get the series along with “new English Dubbed Versions of the Opening and Ending songs,” with “Textless Opening and Ending songs” as well. In the limited edition, fans can receive “7 silver foil art cards”, “Mini Goku x Mini Vegeta x Mini Piccolo sticker,” and a “rigid box with exclusive art by the anime’s character designer.” You can check out more details and pre-order the set by clicking here.

Will Daima’s Demon Realm Return?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

To date, a second season of Dragon Ball Daima hasn’t been confirmed, and might never be as Toei Animation hasn’t revealed any hints that this unique story will continue. While the stage was set for a potential follow-up in Daima’s final episode, hinting that there were far more “Evil Eyes” than Goku and company had imagined, Toei appears to be moving forward with other anime projects outside of the Demon Realm. That being said, we have to imagine that some elements and transformations might return in Dragon Ball’s future, but unfortunately, we might be waiting some time to see them surface.

With the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol in production, Shonen Jump has yet to confirm when we might expect the Dragon Ball Super manga to continue. It has been years since the adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ended, and as of the writing of this article, artist Toyotaro has yet to confirm if the manga will continue in the wake of creator Akira Toriyama’s passing. Despite Daima taking place before Dragon Ball Super, anime fans haven’t seen Vegeta busting out Super Saiyan 3 or Son Goku implementing Super Saiyan 4 in any of his battles, so manga enthusiasts are hoping that these elements will arrive in the franchise’s future.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Daima release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!