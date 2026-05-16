Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Could Deliver a Game-Changing Upgrade Naruto Fans Never Dreamed Possible

When Boruto was announced as a sequel to Naruto, with none other than Naruto’s own son emerging as the protagonist, fans naturally rolled their eyes at the concept. Many continued with the series only to revisit the iconic elements from the original story. However, as the series expanded, it began introducing its own nuances. While Boruto emerged as a strong protagonist who was distinctly different from his father, the series particularly excelled in one specific aspect: the incorporation of advanced technology. This addition subtly reflects the fact that the story takes place in the future, where technology has significantly evolved.

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For Naruto fans, advanced technology becoming a core part of the world was a foreign concept, and through this incorporation, Boruto arguably established its own identity. The series has integrated scientific advancement into nearly every possible element, giving its characters a distinction from the original cast. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is doubling down on this aspect, and it seems that scientific advancement might also become the solution to its latest hurdle involving Sarada Uchiha. The preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 34 confirmed that Sarada’s eyesight is deteriorating, and considering that she was only beginning to receive the spotlight, her comeback already seemed inevitable. While several factors could contribute to her return, scientific advancement might ultimately become the key reason behind it.

Boruto Might Use Scientific Advancement to Solve Its Latest Major Uchiha Hurdle

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The Naruto series had already established that the use of the Mangekyo Sharingan gradually causes the Uchiha user to lose their eyesight. Sarada Uchiha is no exception, and in fact, only shortly after awakening her Mangekyo Sharingan, she is already being heavily affected by its side effects. It is clear that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is still only laying its foundation, and it may be too early for its sole prominent Uchiha to become ineffective. This strongly suggests that, in its own unique way, Boruto is preparing Sarada for a comeback. There may not be a more fitting solution than the series using its scientific advancements to address this issue.

Arguably the greatest scientist the series has ever featured, Amado has become an ally of the Konoha village, and it is possible that he could enhance Sarada’s eyes, just as he modified vessels like Kawaki and created other scientific projects such as Delta, Eida, Code, and Daemon. This would also align naturally with Sumire’s role on the Scientific Ninja Weapons team, as she could use her expertise to help her friend recover her eyesight.

Alternatively, Boruto could once again rely on its prescience element, with Boruto potentially bringing knowledge of a Mangekyo Sharingan cure from the future and handing it to Sumire, similar to how he recently had her create a special sword for him. Ultimately, Sarada’s condition is likely to be resolved soon, as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has yet to truly give its most prominent Uchiha a defining moment to shine. With the incorporation of scientific advancements, perhaps even by integrating scientific ninja weapon technology directly into her eyes, Sarada could reach a level that Naruto fans would have never imagined possible for a member of the Uchiha clan.

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