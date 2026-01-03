Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki Welcomes 2026 With an Official New Visual

2026 is finally here, as the new year brings another set of exciting surprises for anime fans. While the TV shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will keep rising in popularity, the avid anime viewers will always have a soft spot for Studio Ghibli films. Established in 1985, Studio Ghibli steadily became one of the most iconic animation studios in Japan. It’s famous for its gorgeous animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all the while featuring breathtaking scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki had a profound impact on shaping Ghibli’s legacy.

As the year rolls in, the official website of the studio welcomes 2026 with a behind-the-scenes picture of the living legend Hayao Miyazaki and Ghibli’s co-founder and producer, Toshio Suzuki. Since 2026 is the year of the horse according to the Chinese Zodiac, the official website also shared a gorgeous new illustration by Miyazaki featuring the theme of the year. The year of the horse represents passion, charisma, creativity, and leadership, which is exactly what the visual is trying to portray.

What to Expect From Studio Ghibli in 2026?

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement after his latest film, The Boy and the Heron, in 2023, the director returned to the studio not too long after the film was released. He confirmed that he is working on another feature film, although no details have been shared yet. So far, there has been no confirmation of any brand-new film from the studio. However, just like each year, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America. Introduced in 2017, the fest offers fans a chance to experience these animated classics on the big screen, often accompanied by special content and shown in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.

Last year, GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment organized a Studio Ghibli Fest, bringing eight beloved Studio Ghibli films back to theaters. The fest usually kicks off in April or May and lasts for several months. This year’s dates will be announced when spring kicks in, as fans will get to experience their favorite films in theaters once again.

Additionally, the official IMAX website confirmed exciting news in December 2025. Following the success of the IMAX release of Princess Mononoke, IMAX and GKIDS will continue their collaboration and release more Ghibli titles in the format. The IMAX versions of the Ghibli films will be created from new 4K restorations and will be overseen by the studio’s veteran animator, Atsushi Okui. For years, he has been involved in several classic Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more. Further details on the collaboration, including the film titles, haven’t been revealed so far, but we can expect an update in a few months or even weeks.

