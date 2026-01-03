One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest 2026 Comeback Shares The Perfect Recap

2026 is a major year for anime on Crunchyroll, with this month alone housing some of the biggest arrivals and returns within the anime medium. With the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Fire Force, and Oshi no Ko being just a few examples of returning series releasing new seasons, it would come as no surprise if fans might feel a little overwhelmed. To get fans back into the mindset of the Planet Gunsmoke, one anime franchise has released a five-minute recap video to get viewers prepared for the final season arriving in around one week.

Trigun Stargaze is the sequel series to Trigun Stampede, the Studio Orange production that re-imagined Vash the Stampede for a new generation of anime fans. The first Trigun anime arrived in the 1990s for legendary anime studio Madhouse, meaning that Orange had some big shoes to fill. With the input of Trigun creator Yatsuhiro Nightow, Vash’s latest series has stuck a little closer to the source material than the first anime adaptation that introduced us to the Humanoid Typhoon. If you didn’t have the chance to check out Stampede, you can watch the five-minute recap video below to prepare you for Vash’s return later this month.

The Changes From Stampede to Stargaze

Trigun Stampede introduced new takes on Vash, Nicholas D. Wolfwood, and Meryl Stryfe, but there was one beloved character from the original story who had yet to make an appearance. In Trigun Stargaze, Milly Thompson will make her first appearance in this anime world, getting a new aesthetic and joining Meryl’s side for the first time. In the first anime adaptation, Milly and Wolfwood forged a romantic relationship, only for the latter to eventually meet his death before Trigun ended. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see whether Trigun Stargaze decides to throw the same tragic curveball at the unlikely couple when the series starts later this month.

The original Trigun manga ended in 2007, thanks to the sequel series Trigun Maximum. This final chapter arrived far after the original anime released its last episode, meaning that the fight between Vash and Knives was one that was different in the animation than its source material. While not confirmed to play out in the same way as the manga, Trigun Stargaze is sure to give us an ending quite different from what Studio Madhouse had originally concocted.

If you want a description of what is to come, here’s how Crunchyroll breaks down Vash’s big comeback, “It’s been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy, which laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl, now a senior journalist, continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. As plant robberies begin taking place once again, they sense Millions Knives’s organization conspiring behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town when he gets an abrupt visit from Jessica, a young girl with an SOS from the third ship they call home. He thus decides to put an end to a long-standing feud in order to protect those dear to him.”

What do you think of Trigun preparing anime fans for the end?