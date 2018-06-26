Super Baby Vegeta is Making a ‘Dragon Ball’ Comeback

Although Dragon Ball GT has been officially deemed non-canon, it still has its share of fans who loved all the new additions it made to the franchise such as the Dark Dragon Balls, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, and most importantly, Super Baby Vegeta.

Fans of Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 were surprised to find out that support of both of those series would continue as Super Baby Vegeta was confirmed to be a part of the next wave of DLC content for the game

Super Baby Vegeta isn’t the only recent Dragon Ball GT character making a comeback either. Syn Shenron and the other Dark Dragons are making their way into the Universe Mission 3 arc of the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game in Japan with brand new looks provided by also returning Xenoverse villain Demigra.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.