‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Unleashes Its Fourth Episode

Even though the folks behind Dragon Ball are busy with Son Goku’s next theatrical outing, the franchise isn’t about to take a break. After all, a brand-new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes just went live, and it features a surprising interception by Fu.

Recently, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes website put up its latest episode. The clip, which can be seen here, picks up where the PR anime left off last. With Cumber having transformed into his Super Saiyan Ozaru form, the guy is basically untouchable, and Goku finds that out the hard way.

Thanks to fans, a subtitled version of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has gone live. A few summaries of the new episode have also hit the Internet, and they break down the power wielded by Cumber in his new form. Not only does the state force Super Saiyan Blue Vegito to un-fuse, but he is surprisingly fast for his size.

After falling out of their Fusion, fans see Goku and Vegeta team up to cut off the Saiyan’s tail. The pair are not able to get close to their opponent, and the Super Saiyan Ozaru manages to crush Goku under his foot. The only way the hero survives the counter is by going Super Saiyan Blue, but that form plus Kaio-Ken isn’t able to phase the Great Ape.

In fact, there is only one person who can restrain Cumber in this state, and that is Fu. When the Super Saiyan Ozaru begins breaking the Prison Planet with is power, Fu becomes enraged and heads to the battlefield to dampen Cumber. The mysterious villain powers up into his Super Fu form, and he knocks Cumber out of his Great Ape state by absorbing the tool he used to create an artificial moon. This episode ends with Fu heading back to his lab to watch the fight, and Goku triggers a surprising reaction from Cumber once he reveals his Super Saiyan God transformation mid-battle.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”