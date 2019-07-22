Super Dragon Ball Heroes Bonus Chapter Teases Demonic Uprising

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new bonus chapter in the form of a manga short, which teases an exciting new arc of the series. Based on the revelations of Jump Victory Carnival 2019, it looks like Super Dragon Ball Heroes is headed for a major Demonic uprising storyline!

Here are the details of how the Jump Victory Carnival manga sets up this new demon-themed arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes (translation via @Cipher_db):

Videos by ComicBook.com

LRT: Jump Victory Carnival Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Dark Demon Realm Mission! manga short pic.twitter.com/gxOTtHhG01 — Cipher (@Cipher_db) July 21, 2019

“In the sealed Demon Realm, Mechickaboola offers to grant his most loyal followers new power. In that case, Putine says, she wants clothes that are a little easier to move in. Gravy taunts her, saying she’s not the kind to get directly involved anyway, but she turns his words back on him, asking Mechickaboola to please do something about Gravy’s perverted flasher look too.

Shroom guesses that Salsa will want to get a little taller, and addresses him like a child. Salsa calls Shroom a cut-rate bag of bones and dares him to try saying that again. Shroom sees he’s picked a nerve, and addresses Salsa like a child once more.

Towa is only interested in serving Mechickaboola, and will accept whatever form he chooses. Dabra says as long as he gets more powerful, his appearance is of no concern.

Gravy has Dabra should grow his hair out a bit, while Putine says Towa should let her down. Mechichaboola says he’s got all their requests, but now time is of the essence. This time, for sure, the complete revivial of the Dark Demon Realm is at hand.”

The first Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga spinoff was Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Dark Demon Realm Mission!, which introduced Dark King Mechickaboola (aka “Mechikabura”). The “Dark Demon Realm Saga” and “Dark Empire Saga” became two signature storylines of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and in addition to introduced Mechickaboola, other demonic characters like Towa and Shroom made their debut. The series then moved into the recent “Prison Planet” and “Universal Conflict” storylines, but now it seems are coming back around.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to be an interesting spinoff of the franchise. The promo anime for the popular game series basically gets to do what it wants, continuity be damned; that fan-service approach has been seriously increasing the anime’s popularity, opening the door on discussion about whether any of these characters and story arcs could become official canon. It’s a relevant discussion, as stories of the Demon Realm are something fans have wanted to see brought back to Dragon Ball Super. One has to wonder if some potential characters and storylines are being tested on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes front – and when we could see this arc in the anime.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.