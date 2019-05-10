Dragon Ball Has Jiren Fight Zamasu Twice, in Bizarre Duplicate Scenes of Heroes Anime

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is often criticized for its shoddy animation and overall visual design, and the latest two episodes of the show (episodes 10 & 11) aren’t doing the show any favors in that regard. That’s because Dragon Ball Heroes episode 11 features a much-anticipated fight between Jiren and Resurrected Zamasu – only its a fight that we’ve definitely seen before!

Yes, Dragon Ball Heroes’ latest episode features a sequence in which Jiren pits his limitless strength against Zamasu’s immortality powers, only to find out that Zamasu truly is unkillable. It’s an exciting matchup in terms of Dragon Ball fan service, but the sequence also uses sloppily rehashed sequence from episode 10 in order to make it happen.

These two photos represent how the Jiren vs. Zamasu fight plays out in Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 10, and again in episode 11. In episode 10, Jiren hits Zamasu with a Spirit Bomb-like energy attack, only to see Jiren walk out of the smoke and self-heal. Zamasu mocks Jiren, saying the attack failed because Zamasu is immortal. Top is also featured in the scene (he’s on the ground injured), and is the one to say “Immortal?” when Zamasu makes that reveal. The scene cuts with Zamasu saying “Now it’s my turn,” and charging at Jiren. We never get to see how the rest of that battle plays out.

In episode 11, we’re suddenly back in the battle again; Jiren winds up and hits Zamasu with a hard haymaker, which knocks Zamasu into a big cluster of rocks. Jiren uses the moment to fire a barrage of energy discs at the downed Zamasu, causing a massive explosion. Zamasu once again walks out of the smoke and again taunts Jiren, revealing his immortality. This time, Jiren is the one to say “Immortality?” and Top is nowhere to be seen.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been called out for recycling frames of animation into different episodes, but so far it’s mostly been random little moments like a character running or flying, spliced into different contexts. This scene with Jiren and Zamasu is the worst so far, as it makes zero sense, logistically. Even if the animators were trying to create the illusion of a lengthy fight between Jiren and Zamasu, it makes no sense that Jiren would have to be informed of Zamasu’s immortality power twice – or that Top would appear in the scene one moment, and totally vanish from it in the next. It’s just sloppy craftsmanship, pure and simple, and one more reason some die-hard Dragon Ball fans don’t respect or acknowledge this Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes posts new episodes online every month. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

