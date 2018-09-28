‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms SSJ4 Comeback

Bandai’s Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series has brought all sorts of wild new ideas to the franchise, and things are going to get even wilder in the next episode with the return of Super Saiyan 4.

The Dragon Ball GT-exclusive Super Saiyan 4 form had been introduced into the anime’s first episode, and soon the alternate universe Goku will be coming back in a big way…with his universe’s Vegeta in tow.

Premiering October 28 in Japan, the next episode will feature the return of Super Saiyan 4 as Goku Xeno, the Goku from another timeline who works for the Time Patrol, is set to return. He’ll be bringing his universe’s Vegeta, dubbed Vegeta Xeno, and not only will he be transforming into Super Saiyan 4 as well, they will be fusing into a Super Saiyan 4 version of Vegito.

Episode 5 of the promotional series is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito” and the translated synopsis reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”

The last time both Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta fused in Dragon Ball GT, they transformed into Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta and it was impressive back then. But now with the debut of this new form for Vegito, this will be a major anime first. Although the form has been seen in the arcade game, fans will definitely want to be around for this big showing for the short series.

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”