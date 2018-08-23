‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Universe Mission 4 Trailer

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a new mission, and it seems its fighters have their work cut out for them. Son Goku is a strong Saiyan, but people like Cumber are out there ready to show the hero exactly where he stands.

Recently, the team behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes released the first trailer for its Universe Mission 4. The new story arc follows after the third which went live earlier this year, and this new trailer promises a bunch of character reveals.

Oh, and Golden Oozaru is making a comeback. There is also that.

As you can see above, the trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes begins with the Old Kai watching Gohanks as the fusion takes on Dark Omega Shenron. In order to take on the baddie, Gohanks powers up into Super Saiyan 3 to fight before the reel switches over to Cumber.

Cumber is the next fighter shown as the unleashed Evil Saiyan gets intercepted by Goku. The hero takes on Cumber in Super Saiyan Blue, but the villain one-ups Goku by transforming into his Golden Oozaru state. Obviously, Goku is taken aback by the sudden change, and the Great Ape form is even able to open a hole in the Prison Planet’s defenses. This technique cases Fu to panic a bit, prompting him to team up with SSB Goku as he enters his own faux Super Saiyan state to fight Cumber.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

