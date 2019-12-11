Super Smash Bros. Gets Hilariously Perfect One-Punch Man Opening

More so than any other entry in the franchise thus far, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been inspiring anime fans in terms of how many connections each of the characters coincidentally have with famous anime franchises such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. This has sparked all sorts of hilarious connections between the two, and artists have taken it upon themselves to merge the worlds together even if anime characters don’t really have a chance to make it into the game as a future addition as DLC. But what would be the best anime to bring to Super Smash Bros.?

Turns out it’s One-Punch Man as YouTube group Mashed (who you can find on YouTube here) has shared a hilarious take on One-Punch Man‘s opening theme for Season 2 but instead of featuring Saitama and the other heroes of the series, Luigi and other Nintendo characters duke it out instead. Check out the hilarious mash-up in the video above.

With so many Nintendo properties perfect for anime adaptations, it’s a mystery as to why there aren’t more of them! If there’s one franchise that would get a ton of support, it would be Smash Bros especially considering it looks so cool even with a parody like this! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and its lighter kin, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

There is still another unannounced DLC fighter left to join the game as part of the Fighters Pass DLC bundle, so maybe it could be an anime character? You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo’s fighting game right here. As for One-Punch Man, Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man‘s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”