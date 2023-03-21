Makoto Shinkai's Suzume English Dub Cast Announced

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume is gearing up for its full release through theaters around the world, and to celebrate, Suzume has announced the voice cast behind the English dubbed release of the new anime movie. Suzume (released as Suzume no Tojimari in Japan last year) has been steadily taking over the world with its initial launch in theaters in Japan and the festival circuit in other territories over the last few months, and it continues famed director Makoto Shinkai's overwhelming success at the box office. But soon fans in North America everywhere will get their chance to see Makoto Shinkai's newest anime movie in action.

Suzume will be kicking off its international release later this Spring, and will feature both a Japanese and English language audio track. With the Suzume movie now scheduled for a release on April 14th in the United States, Crunchyroll (in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, and in association with Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom) has announced the English dub cast for the film led by Superstore's Nichole Sakura as Suzume Iwato and The Spectacular Spider-Man's Josh Keaton as Souta Munakata. The English dub cast for Suzume breaks down as such:

What to Know For Suzume's Release

Joining Nichole Sakura as Suzume and Josh Keaton as Souta are:

Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato

Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa

Lena Josephien Marano as Daijin



Bennet Hetrick as Suzume (young)

Rosalie Chiang as Chika Amabe

Roger Craig Smith as Minoru Okabe

Amanda C. Miller as Rumi Ninomiya

Mela Lee as Miki

Cam Clarke as Hitsujiro Munakata

Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato

Abby Trott as Aya

Jennie Kwan as Mami

Jake Eberle as Shige

Suzume's release date is currently slated for April 14th in the United States, and written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume is teased as such, On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

How do you feel about the English dub cast for Suzume?