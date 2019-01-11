‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ Teases Next Arc With New Synopsis, Stills

Sword Art Online: Alicization has kicked off a new arc as not only have Kirito and Eugeo have broken out of prison, they have figured out what they need to do in order to stop Administrator and save Alice.

This new arc begins with Episode 14 of the series, which teases an intense battle between Kirito, Eugeo and the intense new introduction: Deusolbert. You can check out the preview above, and see new stills from the episode below.

Episode 14 is titled, “The Crimson Knight” and teases the debut of Deusolbert Synthesis Seven and his Conflagrant Flame Bow. Not only does the preview show off the beginnings of their intense battle, which doesn’t seem to go Kirito’s way at first, the synopsis for the episode (loosely translated) teases more danger as well:

“Given the world’s fate from Cardinal, Kirito and Eugeo aim for the top floor of the Central Cathedral. After finding their swords in the equipment storage the bow and arrow of the Deusolbert Synthesis Seven attacks there, and soon there is a change in the bow when he should be out of arrows.”

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”