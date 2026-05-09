Jujutsu Kaisen Is All Set For Its Anticipated Final Release

The hit Jujutsu Kaisen manga, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ended serialization in September 2024. It wasn’t until December 25th of the same year that Shueisha released Volumes 29 and 30, marking the end of the incredible story. However, it always takes months and even longer for English translations to be released. Volume 29 was out on February 17th, 2026, and the final release is already available for pre-order on the official website of Viz Media. Both physical and digital copies of the final Volume 30 will officially be released on May 12th, 2026. It includes Chapters 264 to 271, following the final stretch of the fight against Sukuna and the aftermath of the battle, focusing on the lives of sorcerers.

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Additionally, just like any other volume, it also consists of extra illustrations and information about the story. However, the biggest perk of buying is the 16-page epilogue, split into four parts centering around Yuko Ozawa, Panda, Nobara Kugisaki, and Uraume. Panda’s epilogue is especially crucial to the story as it sets up the stage for the sequel manga by introducing Yuta’s grandchildren when they were kids. Additionally, Uraume’s story is a brief flashback from the Heian Era, and the other parts follow the characters after the conclusion of the main story.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Anime Has a Long Way to Go Before Concluding The Story

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the manga has reached its end over a year ago, the anime has yet to fully adapt the Culling Game Arc. The third season ends on a major cliffhanger after Yuta’s exciting battle in Sendai Colony, where he faced off against multiple powerful enemies. The Culling Game is the longest arc of the story and will be wrapped up in Season 4, which has yet to reveal its release date.

Not only that, the manga still has to adapt the final arc, which will take at least two years to release after the Culling Game Arc is concluded. The anime will only get more intense from here on out, especially after a major plot twist in the Culling Game. The story has yet to fully explain what the villains are after. Additionally, the sorcerers have found a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, but it’s still going to be more challenging than they imagined.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Apart from the main story, the anime is also expected to adapt the sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. The short manga became a massive hit right after its debut and has already released all three of its volumes in Japan. However, the volumes are still awaiting an international release, and we might get an update this year. MAPPA also shared a special promotional video to commemorate the final volume’s release, which hyped fans for the new anime.

While fans await Season 4, the franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. Details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps, but it will be supervised by Akutami himself. Even though the main story is over and there’s no guarantee that Akutami will return with another sequel or spin-off, Jujutsu Kaisen is clearly positioned to stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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