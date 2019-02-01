‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Kirito, Alice’s Perilous Situation

The latest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization kicked up the Alicization Rising arc a notch as Kirito and Eugeo did battle with Alice, the girl they have been hoping to save this entire time. But she proved too strong.

When Alice and Kirito’s Perfect Weapon Control arts clashed with one another, the wall of the Central Cathedral blew open and the two were sent flying. The preview for the next episode of the series teases quite a perilous situation for the two as they hang from the side of the Cathedral and must work with one another to get back to safety.

Episode 17 of the series is titled “Truce,” and as it suggests, Alice and Kirito have to put aside their differences in order to save themselves from certain doom. The main draw of the episode, however, will be figuring out just how much Alice has changed since she has become an Integrity Knight. It’s been revealed in the series previously that Administrator takes talented warriors and erases their memories in order to turn them into the Integrity Knights.

But the other Integrity Knights have shown some willingness to change as Kirito and Eugeo defeated them. Though this new Alice seems pretty set in her ways, as she was all too willing to completely annihilate Kirito and Eugeo in the previous episode, perhaps being put in such a dangerous situation with Kirito will force her to think differently.

Because if the other Integrity Knights showed some promise in terms of their older selves breaking through, perhaps this will be the right amount of shock to Alice’s memory to at least see Kirito as a temporary ally. But even if Kirito and Alice successfully call a truce as the title suggests, what will become of it once the two get back to the “safety” of the Central Cathedral?

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

