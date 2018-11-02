‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Kirito’s Real World Status

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been a much different experience from the first two seasons of the series as the majority of the last few episodes have focused entirely on Kirito’s journey through a new virtual world.

But after being left on a cliffhanger where Kirito took a fatal blow, the preview for the next episode teases an update as to how Kirito is faring in the real world since the attack.

The first episode of the third season ended with Kirito injected with poison, leaving his status unclear. The next few episodes of the series have thrown Kirito into a virtual world he doesn’t quite understand, and fans have watched as he found a new direction. But the preview for Episode 5 reveals how Asuna and the other’s are dealing with the situation.

It seems that Kirito is deep within a coma, and Asuna’s app that tracks his heart rate is still beating. So he may not entirely be in danger, but he’s nowhere near okay. Fans will also seemingly learn more about the virtual world that Kirito is in as Asuna and the others head to a strange new location in the middle of the ocean.

There’s a good chance that this is where the virtual world is being produced, or at the very least, is a location that will provide an answer as to why Kirito is in this world in the first place when he’s completely unconscious in the outside world.

Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”