Sword Art Online Season 3 Shares NSFW Blooper Reel

Sword Art Online is one of those series fans either love or love to hate. The game-changing isekai title debuted to high praise with season one, but hype waned with its finale. However, season three has put the show back on track, and it just gave fans a solid surprise to celebrate.

Well, the show’s English dub did. Sword Art Online: Alicization just dropped its first blooper reel, and it is the definition of NSFW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Anime Expo shared the impressive reel with fans, and it has since made its way online. As you can see above, the cast of Sword Art Online season three took part in a blooper reel, and it has some genuinely shocking moments.

The clip begins fittingly enough with Asuna coming down from the heavens with a smirk. “It’s time for the bloopers, b—tches,” the heroine says before the rest of the reel moves forward.

As you can see, some of the bloopers are legit ones from the cast. These include lip-flap mistakes and even line flubs. But there are some bloopers which were definitely made on purpose. After all, the English dub cast makes their characters say some — well — naughty things. It is hard to imagine those lines were dropped on the fly, but fans seem to be enjoying the reel nonetheless.

So, will you ever see the anime the same after watching this blooper reel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

